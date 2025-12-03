The Timeframe When New York Typically Gets Slammed With Snow
Many parts of New York State just dealt with its first major snowfall of the season. We were curious if this snowstorm was earlier or later than normal.
A Nor’easter system brought the first snowstorm of the winter. Winter Storm Watches, Warnings or Advisories were in effect for the Hudson Valley, Capital Region, Western New York, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, and North Country.
The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm
According to weather experts, the snow was a little early for the Hudson Valley and late for other parts of New York.
Below are the average dates hometowns in New York typically see snow for the first time.
Hudson Valley Post confirmed the average snowfall dates for:
The Hudson Valley
Albany
New York City
Buffalo
Central Park
Queens
Long Island
Rochester
JFK Airport
Syracuse
Note: If your hometown or region wasn't listed, look up the closest.
The place closest to you will give you a great estimate as to when it typically snows for the first time near you.
These New York Counties Deal With More Snow Than Most Of America
