Invasive Tick Spreading Across New York, Deadly To Some

A fast-spreading invasive tick from Asia is raising new alarms in New York. Experts say its deadly impact is only beginning.

An invasive tick that can kill animals continues to spread across New York and other states.

Asian Longhorned Tick Continues To Plague New York

CDC CDC loading...

The Asian longhorned tick which has plagued New York for years, is now being found further north.

It's now been found in 23 states, most recently in Maine for the first time, marking the furthest north the invasive species has been found.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The tick made its way to America from eastern Asia, Russia, Australia and New Zealand in 2017.

Found In New York In 2019

CDC CDC loading...

The Asian longhorned tick was identified in New York State for the first time, in 2018.

It's been reported all over the state, including in Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island.

It was the first invasive tick to reach America in 80 years.

The tick has been known to transmit disease to humans in other parts of the world, but has yet to transmit disease to any Americans.

The tick has proven to be deadly to cattle in America. It can transmit a disease that can cause anemia and death in beef cattle.

Keep Reading:

Top 10 Regions To Get A Tick Bite In New York

Top 10 Regions To Get A Tick Bite In New York Based on data from the New York State Department of Health , these are the regions where you are most likely to get bit by a tick. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

8 Ways to Protect Yourself and Your Pets from Ticks

8 Ways to Protect Yourself and Your Pets from Ticks Until science catches up with the growing problem of ticks, prevention is your best defense. Experts at Binghamton University suggest five things you can do to protect yourself and your pets. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor