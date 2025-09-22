Invasive Tick Spreading Across New York, Deadly To Some
A fast-spreading invasive tick from Asia is raising new alarms in New York. Experts say its deadly impact is only beginning.
An invasive tick that can kill animals continues to spread across New York and other states.
Asian Longhorned Tick Continues To Plague New York
The Asian longhorned tick which has plagued New York for years, is now being found further north.
It's now been found in 23 states, most recently in Maine for the first time, marking the furthest north the invasive species has been found.
The tick made its way to America from eastern Asia, Russia, Australia and New Zealand in 2017.
Found In New York In 2019
The Asian longhorned tick was identified in New York State for the first time, in 2018.
It's been reported all over the state, including in Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island.
It was the first invasive tick to reach America in 80 years.
The tick has been known to transmit disease to humans in other parts of the world, but has yet to transmit disease to any Americans.
The tick has proven to be deadly to cattle in America. It can transmit a disease that can cause anemia and death in beef cattle.
