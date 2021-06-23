This Can Happen To You If You Don’t Use Crosswalk in New York

Police allege a 71-year-old man walking in the Hudson Valley caused a two-car crash.

On Sunday around 12:15 p.m., Saugerties police responded to a reported motor vehicle crash on Market Street in the Village of Saugerties. The investigation by police established that a 71-year-old man walked across Market Street, directly into the path of a 2021 Kia, which caused the driver to abruptly stop to avoid striking the man.

A second vehicle, a 2015 Nissan traveling directly behind the Kia, rear-ended the Kia, in their attempt to also suddenly stop, police say. The injuries of the drivers weren't released.

The 71-year-old man was issued a traffic summons as a pedestrian for failing to abide by the NYS Pedestrian laws regarding crossing public roadways.

Police issued the following reminder because the accident was allegedly caused by the man not following the rules of walking in a crosswalk:

ALL PEDESTRIANS ARE REMINDED THAT THE LAW REQUIRES THAT YOU USE CROSSWALKS AND PEDESTRIAN SAFETY SIGNALS WHENEVER CROSSING / WALKING ON A PUBLIC ROADWAY VTL: 1152. Crossing at other than crosswalks. (a) Every pedestrian crossing a roadway at any point other than within a marked crosswalk or within an unmarked crosswalk at an intersection shall yield the right of way to all vehicles upon the roadway.(b) Any pedestrian crossing a roadway at a point where a pedestrian tunnel or overhead pedestrian crossing has been provided shall yield the right of way to all vehicles upon the roadway. (c) No pedestrian shall cross a roadway intersection diagonally unless authorized by official traffic-control devices; and, when authorized to cross diagonally, pedestrians shall cross only in accordance with the official traffic-control devices pertaining to such crossing movements.

