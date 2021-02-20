This Asparagus Scholarship is All About the Green for College

Are you or someone that you know wanting to head to college and looking for scholarships that could get you some extra money to use toward tuition or living expenses? Here is one that you might not have thought about applying for, one from The Asparagus Club. It is just one of the scholarships available from the National Grocers Association.

Ok, given the name you might think that you need to be eating lots of Asparagus, but you won't need to. The Asparagus Club was started in 1909 by people who had independent groceries in common. The name (Asparagus Club) was chosen, according to their website, because a single stalk of asparagus will fall but a group of them or a club of them can stand tall with the support of the others.

When you look at some of the requirements for this scholarship, you will see that it isn't like too many others. Your GPA requirement, for instance, need to have a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5, which is lower than some other scholarship requirements. Here are just a few more things that you would need to be able to supply with your application:

Official or unofficial transcript

Letter of recommendation

Personal statement describing accomplishments

The scholarship that they offer is eligible to 5 people in 2021 and it has the potential to keep going for those individuals for four semesters, provided each student meets the requirements. The application deadline is April 1, 2021, with more information about the scholarship and its requirements here. For more information or details, click here. Best of Luck!

