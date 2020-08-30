A Zombie Apocalypse Could Get You $2000 for College

Getty Images

If you have a great imagination and can figure out how to outlast Zombies during a Zombie Apocalypse, you could earn $2,000 to use toward college expenses. You have until October 31, 2020 to apply.

What the scholarship committee want to know is how you would handle the following situation, using 250 words or less:

"Imagine that your high school/college has been overrun with Zombies. Your math professor, the cafeteria ladies and even your best friend have all joined the walking dead. Use your brain to flesh out a plan to avoid the Zombies, including where you would hide and the top 5 things you would bring with you to stay alive.'

Seem too easy? Well, creativity does count.

Here are a few other parameters for the scholarship:

13 years of age or older at time of application.

Must be a legal U.S. resident.

Must be planning on attending an institute of higher learning, college, grad school or vocational school in the United States.

Full and part-time students can apply.

One person will be awarded a $2000 scholarship to be used toward college tuition. For more information, click here. Who else wants to read a bunch of these essays?

