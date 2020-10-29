This 15 Year Holiday Tradition is NOT Canceled

It must be 2020. When else would you actually see a live theater production, drive-in style? Just another way of living our lives but doing it safely during a global pandemic. And this is pretty ingenious.

The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck is pleased to present the Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol, now in its 15th year at the Center for Performing Arts.. Of course, they are making changes for 2020 to protect the audience and cast and crew. This will be a drive-in live theater experience. Come rain, snow or shine, park your heated car on the grand lawn and watch live theatre through your windshield into this wonderland. This show will be presented on the outdoor stage, raised up so that watching from your cars will be easy and enjoyable. You can listen to the show by tuning your vehicle’s radio to 100.5 FM.

You will be seated in your car or in the bed of your truck for the show. Masks will be required as you walk from your car to the restroom or if you can not maintain 6 feet between your party and others. No pets allowed, except for service areas. Price is per ticket, not carload. While the Center encourages families to take photos and videos of their fun times at the drive-in, please be aware that there is absolutely no videotaping allowed once the performance has begun.

A Christmas Carol at The Center for Performing Arts runs Nov. 19 - Dec. 20, Thursday - Sunday at 7PM. There will be no shows Nov. 26 or 27. Tickets are only $20 per person. For more information about A Christmas Carol at Rhinebeck, including frequently asked questions and answers, visit the event facebook page.