It's that time of year when New Yorkers want to get "cozy."

From the Hudson Valley to Buffalo, the Adirondacks and Catskills, there’s no shortage of spots to find charm, comfort, and that “cozy feeling."

These Are The 30 Coziest Places To Live In New York

Whether you’re hunting a weekend getaway spot or a permanent move, these towns have that special spark that makes you want to stay just a little longer.

These Are The 30 Coziest Places To Live In New York

Rest Of The List From 11-30

New Paltz:

Historic charm meets modern flair. Hiking in the Gunks nearby, and an accessible Main Street, make New Paltz a dream for cozy seekers.

Cold Spring:

Antique shops, Hudson River views, and a slow pace that will make you forget your phone exists.

Millbrook:

Country-estate feel, farms, and elegant dining create a small-town atmosphere with upscale comfort.

Tannersville:

Catskills gateway with colorful Main Street buildings and plenty of hiking trails.

Phoenicia:

Creekside cafés, rivers, and laid-back living define this Catskills town.

Livingston Manor:

Trout streams, cozy taverns, and a welcoming atmosphere — small in size but big on heart.

Windham:

Ski-town energy and rustic charm come together to make winter feel magical.

Saugerties:

Riverfront Main Street, creative energy, and a community vibe you’ll fall in love with.

Kingston:

Historic waterfront, galleries, and a revived dining scene give Kingston a warm, lived-in charm.

Watkins Glen:

Gorge trails, lakeside inns, and a quiet downtown make this Finger Lakes town irresistible.

Hammondsport:

Finger Lakes wine country charm, small harborside inns, and quiet streets.

Roscoe:

Known as “Trout Town, USA,” Roscoe’s riverfront and slow pace create a fishing-town idyll.

Narrowsburg:

Delaware River galleries, scenic views, and a quietly creative local community.

Montauk:

The East End’s coastal retreat — seafood, small inns, and a relaxed pace in the off-season.

Wilmington:

Adirondack access, mountain lodges, and rustic charm make it a cozy mountain retreat.

Owego:

Historic buildings, local restaurants, and a walkable Main Street define this Southern Tier town.

Aurora:

Tiny Finger Lakes hamlet with refined lakeside coziness and friendly faces.

High Falls:

Canalside charm, antiques, and a quiet main drag make this a hidden gem.

Lake George:

Scenic lake views, historic inns, and a small downtown that thrives in the summer months.

East Aurora:

Near Buffalo, this historic village offers a walkable Main Street, cozy eateries, and small-town warmth.

How The List Was Crafted

Hundreds of places were evaluated based on:

Walkable downtowns and historic Main Streets

Proximity to lakes, rivers, mountains, or scenic parks

Boutique cafés, restaurants, and small businesses

Arts, galleries, and cultural life

B&Bs, inns, and lodging density

Community events, festivals, and engagement

Safety, affordability, and overall feel

