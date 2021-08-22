If you're heading to the beach, then be on the lookout for sharks. Sure, it's all just basic common sense, for the sharks have been living in the ocean far longer than any humans have been around. But reports are indicating that there have been more and more shark sightings in recent years, including here in New York. The NY Post says that there have been 26 shark sightings off Long Island’s South Shore beaches so far this year, which is six more than last year. The Post says this includes Jones, Lido, Long, and Nickerson beaches.

This all comes with Labor Day weekend not that far off, as more people flock to the coast to get that last weekend or two of beach time. But do beachgoers really have anything to really fear? Fear is probably not the best term, though some local leaders urge beachgoers to remain aware.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran says that most of the sightings have been sand sharks and thresher sharks, which do not attack humans. Still, the purple warning flag, with the white shark logo, is being flown for known out of caution. In July, a lifeguard was possibly bitten by a shark at Jones Beach, according to Fox 5. Scientists say a number of factors, such as warmer waters and a bigger abundance of different species of fish have increased shark activities.

A number of species of sharks, including Great Whites, are known to migrate up and down the east coast in search of food. It isn't uncommon for there o be a Great White sighting off the coast around the Northeast this time of year.

