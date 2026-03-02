One of the oldest restaurants in New York State has officially served its last customer.

It remained in the same family for over a century. It was the longest-running Italian restaurant in New York City

120-Year-Old New York City Eatery Is Now Closed

Barbetta, New York City's oldest Italian restaurant and a landmark in the Theater District, closed for good on Friday, Feb. 27.

Barbetta was founded in 1906. It was the first eatery in New York City to focus specifically on food from Piemonte, a part of Italy bordering France and Switzerland.

Owners built an outdoor patio in 1963. The scenic garden patio featuring century-old trees is widely considered one of the most romantic dining spots in New York.

Icons like Jacqueline Kennedy, Andy Warhol, Shirley MacLaine, and The Rolling Stones were notable customers who raved about the place.

Reason For Closing

The reason for the closing is it's long time owner, Laura Maioglio, "the heart and soul of Barbetta," passed away in early 2026 at the age of 93.

"For more than six decades, Laura’s vision shaped this beloved house, and it was her wish that guests continue to gather here in the spirit she cherished," Barbetta states on its website.

Laura inherited the restaurant in 1962 from her father, founder Sebastiano Maioglio. Until its closing on Friday, it remained the oldest restaurant in the city owned by its founding family.

Reports say that Laura, who had no siblings or children, wished for the restaurant to close after she died.

