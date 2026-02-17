New York School Districts With The Lowest Graduation Rates
New York State just released schools with the worst graduation rates, and several local districts are on it. See which schools are struggling the most.
Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported on the high schools in New York with the best graduation rates. Today, we highlight the opposite.
The data is from the New York State Education Department.
Below are the remaining districts with graduation rates between 66 and 69 percent:
Liberty Central School District
Sullivan County
Enrollment: 180
Graduation Rate: 66%
Clyde-Savannah Central School District
Wayne County
Enrollment: 53
Graduation Rate: 66%
Binghamton City School District
Broome County
Enrollment: 350
Graduation Rate: 66%
Utica City School District
Oneida County
Enrollment: 713
Graduation Rate: 67%
Hudson City School District
Columbia County
Enrollment: 128
Graduation Rate: 67%
Fishers Island Union Free School District
Suffolk County
Enrollment: 6
Graduation Rate: 67%
NYC Geographic District #12 – Bronx
Bronx County
Enrollment: 1,375
Graduation Rate: 69%
Jamestown City School District
Chautauqua County
Enrollment: 345
Graduation Rate: 69%
Ellenville Central School District
Ulster County
Enrollment: 129
Graduation Rate: 69%
