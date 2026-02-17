New York School Districts With The Lowest Graduation Rates

New York State just released schools with the worst graduation rates, and several local districts are on it. See which schools are struggling the most.

Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported on the high schools in New York with the best graduation rates. Today, we highlight the opposite.

The schools in New York with the worst graduation rates.

These New York School Districts Have The Worst Graduation Rates

The New York School Districts With The Worst Graduation Rates

The data is from the New York State Education Department.

Below are the remaining districts with graduation rates between 66 and 69 percent:

Liberty Central School District

Sullivan County

Enrollment: 180

Graduation Rate: 66%

Clyde-Savannah Central School District

Wayne County

Enrollment: 53

Graduation Rate: 66%

Binghamton City School District

Broome County

Enrollment: 350

Graduation Rate: 66%

Utica City School District

Oneida County

Enrollment: 713

Graduation Rate: 67%

Hudson City School District

Columbia County

Enrollment: 128

Graduation Rate: 67%

Fishers Island Union Free School District

Suffolk County

Enrollment: 6

Graduation Rate: 67%

NYC Geographic District #12 – Bronx

Bronx County

Enrollment: 1,375

Graduation Rate: 69%

Jamestown City School District

Chautauqua County

Enrollment: 345

Graduation Rate: 69%

Ellenville Central School District

Ulster County

Enrollment: 129

Graduation Rate: 69%

