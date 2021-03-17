The Museum at Bethel Woods Opening With a Mind-Blowing Exhibit

Whenever we are entertaining people who are not from our area, one of our favorite places to take them is the Museum at Bethel Woods. The history of the venue and the vibe of the museum make it the perfect place for music lovers of all generations. We older people can reminisce and the youngsters can learn. After all, we are talking about the site of the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair.

The Museum will be opening its doors for the season on Saturday, April 3, and they’ve got a very cool exhibit planned to kick off the season. The exhibit is called Lights, Color, Fashion: Psychedelic Posters and Patterns of 1960s San Francisco. Complete with black lights and a light show, just like in the 60s. Think Grateful Dead, Haight-Ashbury, Jefferson Airplane. You know, the good old days.

This exhibit was originally planned to open in the spring of 2020, but like so many other things, was put on hold due to covid. The folks at Bethel Woods thought this would be the perfect exhibit for the reopening of the museum and the world, as we seem to be reaching the light at the end of the tunnel.

And even though there is light at the end of the tunnel, all guests at the museum will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. For a list of shows and exhibits, and for ticket information, visit the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts website.

And when you leave the museum? Resorts World Catskills Casino is right down the road if you feel like trying your luck or enjoying a meal at one of their restaurants. Or take a drive and explore the beauty of the Catskills and Sullivan County. It’s a great way to spend the day or a weekend.

