Resorts World Casino New York has been one of the staples of the New York gambling scene for almost a decade.

Recently, the casino announced that it had generated more than $3 billion for the Lottery education fund for the state, a staggering amount of money for the system.

For reference, that would fully fund 150,000 students for a year (at $20,000 per year), or pay for more than six million kids to get free lunch for a school year.

The President of Genting Americas East Bob DeSalvio was proud of how much Resorts World has been able to help since 2011.

"Since opening its doors nine years ago, Resorts World has fulfilled its commitment to be an economic driver, a good community partner, and, most important, a leader in generating significant and much-needed resources to New York's public schools," DeSalvio said. "As New York now begins its recovery, we are proud to continue to provide critical support so that kids across the state have access to a higher-quality education, and we are ready to step up and elevate that support in both the short- and long-term for the state."

In the 2019-20 fiscal year alone, Resorts World New York contributed $348 million of the $1.5 billion New York City received from the overall fund. The revenue is used to support education across more than 700 school districts in New York State, distributed via a statutory formula that provides larger shares of funding to lower-income school districts.

Many of New York State’s most prominent politicians have continued to show support for Resorts World, as the casino pumps more money into the state coffers to help with education. At the moment casino games are available via the internet on several gambling sites.

"I congratulate Resorts World Casino New York City on reaching $3 billion in revenue generated for New York's education fund," Rep. Gregory W. Meeks (D-NY) said. "Since their opening, RWNY has always been a valued community partner, and I'm glad to see that its success is also an investment in our schools. There is no question that these funds will help prepare students for the future with the education and tools they'll need to compete for the jobs of tomorrow."

State Senator Joseph P. Addabbo, Jr., the Chair of the Senate Committee on Racing, Gaming and Wagering, sees firsthand just how much the Resorts World Casino has helped his Queens community. Along with the jobs the casino has brought to the area, it continues to raise large amounts of money for the school system.

"Over the last nine years Resorts World NYC has proven to be a fantastic community partner for not only South Ozone Park, but for New York State, and this incredible milestone is proof of that,” Addabbo Jr. said. “The $3 billion Resorts World NYC has generated for New York's Lottery education fund has been used to improve the lives of countless students and teachers across the state. I am extremely proud to have Resorts World NYC in my district — and hometown — and I look forward to continuing to partner with them going forward.”

With a new 400-room hotel coming to the site in 2021, things are only looking up for the Resorts World New York, and it could get even better if online sports betting is passed.

