4 In 5 Children Diagnosed Survive from Cancer Each Year

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and is recognized by childhood cancer organizations around the world. According to the American Childhood Cancer Organization, each year in the United States, about 16,000 children from 0-19 years of age are diagnosed with cancer. Globally, there are 300,000 children diagnosed with cancer each year. In the US, 20% of children with cancer will not survive, making it the number one cause of death for children in America.

Community Support in the Catskills for Childhood Cancer

Resorts World Catskills, along with the Monticello Rotary Club, are doing their best in the fight against childhood cancer. On Monday, September 19th, Resorts World and the Rotary Club joined forces with the New York Blood Center to hold a community blood drive. Dozens of community members donated whole blood units or double red cells. With the amount of blood donated, the event could potentially save more than 100 lives.

Meghan Taylor, VP Government Affairs & Public Relations with Resorts World New York said,

Whenever there's a need, it's always heartwarming to see the community show up to help fulfill in in any way possible. As it's Chidhood Cancer Awareness Month, these donations could help support local kids who are battling cancer. We want to thank everyone for their generosity and for helping make the difference a young person's life.

An example of how your blood can save lives is Mary Kendell. She was diagnosed with a terminal blood disorder when she was eleven years old. With the proper medical care and generosity of others, today, Mary is a local nurse, and she served as the honorary chairwoman of the event.

Among the donators were Assembly member Aileen Gunther, Sullivan County Sheriff Michael A. Schiff, and VP of Security Operations of Resorts World Catskills John Melville.

