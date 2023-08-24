Resorts World Catskills (RWC) is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, August 28 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. for the reopening of the Monster Golf Club. The course has been redesigned by Rees Jones as part of a $40 million investment from RWC to reinvigorate the course, clubhouse, and entire experience, making the Monster golf club New York's most sought-after tee time.

Jones, along with executives from Genting, as well as local elected officials, including Senator Peter Oberacker, Assemblywoman Aileen Gunther, and Bill Rieber, Supervisor, Town of Thompson, will attend. The course will officially reopen to the public for a condensed, preview season on Tuesday, August 29.

The Monster golf club, originally designed in 1963 by Joe Finger, was once rated by Golf Digest as one of America’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses. Nestled in the Catskill Mountains, the par-72 championship course will challenge every player with length, extensive bunkering, and a variety of water hazards. Troon, the world’s largest golf and golf-related hospitality management company, is managing the course.

Tee times will be available seven days a week, from 8:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. You can reserve one by visiting monstergolfclub.com. Sullivan County residents, active military, veterans and hotel guests of Resorts World Catskills are eligible for discounted greens fees (subject to availability).

