Over the last few years, thanks to the pandemic, many annual blood drives have had to put their plans on hold. The New York Blood Center has a blood emergency banner at the top of its website. I am sure you can imagine that the blood banks would be low after coming off our two-year off-and-on again shutdown during COVID.

COVID has taken a toll on the blood supply due to the fact that people still need blood but donations slowed while the pandemic was at its height. We pretty much have the worst of the pandemic behind us so now it is important we get back to donating blood.

Highland, NY Teen with Cancer is Ready to Give Back

This Saturday, there is a blood drive being held in Highland, NY at the Highland High School Gym. The First Annual Osterhoudt Family blood drive will be held this Saturday (May 14, 2022) from 9 AM to 3 PM at the Highland High School.

The Osterhoudt Family put this event together to help replenish the blood supply in honor of the oldest son Zach Osterhoudt who was recently diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma. While Zack has been in ongoing treatment, he has needed a few transfusions. The family became aware of the blood shortage and want to do their part to help relish it.

Blood Drive in Ulster County, NY

The blood donation event on Saturday is taking appointments but is also open to the public for walk-up donations. If you are able to donate, you are encouraged to register early but if you can't, they will be taking walk-up donors.

