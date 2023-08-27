Classic Rock Hit That No One Realized is About Woodstock 1969

August 15, 2023 marked 54 years that one of the biggest and most influential festivals took place in New York.

The History Channel stated,

"The Woodstock Music Festival began on August 15, 1969, as half a million people waited on a dairy farm in Bethel, New York, for the three-day music festival to start." "Billed as “An Aquarian Experience: 3 Days of Peace and Music,” the epic event would later be known simply as Woodstock and become synonymous with the counterculture movement of the 1960s."

The Woodstock Festival of 1969 was successful even though there were last minute changes that took place. The venue changed along with bad weather that concert goers experienced.

"Still, despite—or because of—a lot of sex, drugs, rock ‘n’ roll and rain, Woodstock was a peaceful celebration and earned its hallowed place in pop culture history."

Today, the grounds that the Woodstock Festival took place live on. Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is a place that instantly makes me feel peaceful, calm and full of love.

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is a happy place for many people including myself. Any chance that I have to spend time on their magical grounds, I'm there. Bethel Woods Center for the Arts concerts bring music lovers from all around the world to their historic location.

Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Has More Than Concerts



People from all over the world travel to this site for the performing arts center, museum, classes and exhibits, events and more.

They provide the public with the chance to experience what it was like to be on those very grounds in the 1960s. This nonprofit cultural organization brings educational programs to the Hudson Valley as well.

They have offered wellness programs to the community. Last year in 2022, I experienced countless concerts at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. I enjoyed seeing The Beach Boys, Santana, The Doobie Brothers, Chicago, Dead & Co., Phish and more.

This year, I enjoyed the intimate performance that James Taylor game to music lovers at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts along with Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R.

At Bethel Woods Center for the arts, their museum is a step back into time of grooviness and love. The Bindy Bazaar trail showcases the grounds where the exchanging of goods happened during the Woodstock festival.

Activities and events happen year round at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts and can be found on their social media accounts and website.

The Catbird Music Festival Will Take Place At Bethel Woods Center For The Arts



When I first heard about the Catbird Music Festival, I got excited and considered this the 2023 version of the Woodstock Festival of 1969.

The Catbird Festival marks the first music festival to happen at Bethel Woods in decades.

Catbird comes to life, August 19 and August 20 of 2023. Visitors can escape to beautiful Bethel Woods for a fun-filled weekend.

This will include food from local eateries, craft beer and all different types of music. Nonalcoholic beverages will also be sold. Vegetarian, gluten-free and vegan options will also be available during the music festival.

What Can Guests Expect To Hear At The Catbird Music Festival?

From Americana, folk, indie and even jam bands, there will be something for everyone to dance to.

Similar to the 1969 Woodstock Music Festival, guests will also be able to camp on-site during the weekend. Camping, glamping and RV passes will be available as well. The Lumineers will be heading the Catbird Festival at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts.

Do You Know This Classic Rock Hit That No One Realized Is About Woodstock 1969?

Since August 2023 marks 54 years that the Woodstock Music Festival of 1969 took place, I was listening to those who performed on site.

I have visited the museum at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts and I'm familiar with a lot of them.

Creedence Clearwater Revival, Grateful Dead, Santana, Janis Joplin and other influential musicians took the stage at The Woodstock Festival of 1969 and changed lives forever.

However, there have been songs that some people have heard and assumed were about this famous festival in Bethel, NY. While some speculation still exists, others can guarantee that certain songs were about the 3 days of peace and love in New York state.

Have You Heard This Song From Creedence Clearwater Revival?

I have been positively influenced my music my entire life from my family and have enjoyed learning about music history from them as well.

The Woodstock Lineup list can be found online.

Creedence Clearwater Revival performed 11 songs. According to Woodstock.com,

"Creedence Clearwater Revival’s catchy music was one of the true highlights of the whole festival. Though they started late in the night from Saturday to Sunday (around 12.30) their blend of R&B, Folk- and Country-Rock didn’t fail to impress. " "However, John Fogerty complained that the long set of The Grateful Dead delayed their set so most of the audience went to bed when CCR performed in the middle of the night."

Creedence Clearwater Revival's song, "Who'll Stop The Rain" can be described differently to everyone.

"Who'll Stop The Rain" Was Actually About Woodstock 1969

Although some music lovers would state the "Who'll Stop The Rain" was about the Vietnam War, others claim that it was about the Woodstock Festival of 1969.

In a YouTube video from CBS Sunday Morning, an interview was conducted with John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival. He explained his time at the Woodstock Festival of 1969.

He explains the lyrics in the song.

"I'm talking about the crowd rushing together trying to find shelter from the storm."

Music fans have their questions answered as John Fogerty states that "Who'll Stop The Rain" is in fact, about Woodstock 1969.

Are there any songs that you have unanswered questions about? List them below.

