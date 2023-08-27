10 Places to Take Your Pup on a Hudson Valley Dog Day Date

If you're a dog person, you know how important it is to spend quality time with your pup. Sure, walks are nice but what about spending the whole day with your dog doing fun dog-friendly activities?

Recently, I went away on vacation to Delaware and had to leave my dog, Alan, with a dog sitter. He was great with the sitter, but I missed him so much and felt dog-mom guilt immediately as I returned home to the Hudson Valley.

So over the last few weeks I have been planning the Ultimate Hudson Valley Dog Day Date! The mid-Hudson region is super dog friendly with many businesses welcoming well-behaved, leashed dogs on their properties.

Here's what I've come up with so far:

Hudson Valley Dog Day Date Treats are cool, but have you ever spent the whole day with your pup exploring the Hudson Valley? Check out these 10 places to take your pup on a cute dog date!

My dog is still in that puppy stage of life, so he needs to be moving constantly. If it keeps him happy and healthy I'm all for it! We love walking around Chadwick Lake and Long Dock Park.

Barton Orchards has just opened for the season and they have a rather large dog park for your pups to check out. Dogs are welcomed off leash in the dog park and are welcomed around the orchard as long as their leash. Think about all the cute photos you could take of your pup in the pumpkin patch. A PUPkin patch, if you will.

Several wineries and breweries in the area are dog friendly but, like Barton Orchard, dogs must be well-behaved and leashed at all times. And of course, don't share the booze with your pup, take them to Lilly's Natural Pet Store for dog beer instead.

Did we miss any dog-friendly hotspots?! Let us know and we'll add them all to the list.

