Pleasant Valley Agency Relocates Making Room For AutoZone

Construction is underway to make room for a popular auto parts store chain in Pleasant Valley, NY.

Pleasant Valley Agency has been serving the insurance needs of customers throughout Dutchess County and the surrounding communities for over 50 years. The agency is relocating, but loyal customers won't have far to travel to the new location.

Pleasant Valley Agency has relocated from 13 North Avenue to 17 North Ave, remaining in Milestone Plaza (Acme Plaza) to make room for a new AutoZone.

AutoZone will be taking over the vacant spaces formerly PG Graphics and Valley Wines and Spirits, along with the agency space.

AutoZone is an American retailer of aftermarket automotive parts and accessories, and its the largest parts store in the United States. Founded in 1979, AutoZone has 7,014 stores across the United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Brazil, and the US Virgin Islands. The company is based in Memphis, Tennessee. Demolition and construction has begun at Milestone Plaza in Pleasant Valley and the AutoZone is scheduled for completion by November.

PV agency owner Daniel McRitchie says it is a win-win for all involved. "We remain in the same plaza while AutoZone fills the long-vacant spaces in the plaza. We sell auto insurance so auto parts next door is a good fit" he says. Check out Pleasant Valley Agency online here. They can be reached by phone at 845-635-8131.