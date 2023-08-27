Where You Can Catch “One Night Only” Lee Greenwood Salute In The Hudson Valley

Lee Greenwood has been the highlight of conversations lately in the Hudson Valley. This Hollywood star has been in the show business since the 1970's and has performed all over the world.

You may have watched this celebrity win an award with the Country Music Association, The Grammys and Patriot Award.

Lee Greenwood has also gained respect from first responders and military members. He has always vocalized his support for the US Troops and military.

Do You Remember These Lee Greenwood Songs?



You may know Lee Greenwood for his popular songs such as God Bless The USA, Star Spangled Banner, America The Beautiful, Mc Donald's Theme and more. Songs such as Going, Going, Gone and I.O.U live on in music history.

Lee Greenwood Performed At The Ulster County Fair In New Paltz, NY



Lee Greenwood took the stage during the Ulster County Fair in New Paltz, NY. On Wednesday, August 2, 2023, Greenwood performed at 8pm.

Hudson Valley residents were eager to see this legendary star perform right in their town. Local residents will also be able to get more of Lee Greenwood according to the latest statement that he made about his next adventure.

Where Can You Catch "One Night Only" Lee Greenwood Salute In The Hudson Valley?



Recently, Lee Greenwood made a statement.

"On November 12th, me and my friends Gavin DeGraw Dustin Lynch, Michael Ray, Lee Brice, The Oak Ridge Boys, Crystal Gayle, Debby Boone and so many more are going to be doing a concert to honor Veterans. This show will be available for people to see all across the country at movie theaters and we want to honor Veterans with FREE tickets."

Lee Greenwood continued to share his love of supporting veterans and asked for assistance.

"I am asking you, go to adoptavet.com NOW and for $50 you can send a veteran and their caregiver to the show. This is an important time in America. We all love and support our veterans so please go to adoptavet.com and help us hit our goal of 50,000 veterans."

Lee Greenwood also shared that this will be in movie theaters all across America which will take place on Veterans Day weekend.

How Did Facebook Users React To Lee Greenwood's Announcement?



On social media, Lee Greenwood made this post. His loyal fans were quick to respond in the comments section with their reactions and opinions about the latest news.

"Love this!❤️ It's an absolutely wonderful idea to give back little for everything our veterans have sacrificed." "Just made my donation, can’t wait to receive my t-shirt and will definitely be at a movie theater Veterans Day weekend 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸" "Great endeavor to honor the ones that protect us ALL!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸" "We love and respect the true American that you are, Lee Greenwood! I hope to see the movie."

Where Can You See Lee Greenwood's Movie In The Hudson Valley?



"An All-Star Salute To Lee Greenwood" will take place on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2pm. Those interested can visit the Regal Galleria Mall Stadium 16 at Screen 2, showing in 2D.

This will take place at 2001 South Road in Poughkeepsie, NY. Other locations that also are showing this movie are in Albany and White Plains, NY, Connecticut and New Jersey.

Will you go see this movie? What Hudson Valley are you excited to be involved in? Let us know below.

