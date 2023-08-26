The Most Underrated Attraction in the Hudson Valley is the World’s Largest Kaleidoscope

The Hudson Valley is filled with diverse, unique and fun attractions for all ages. While some popular attractions such as LEGOLAND NEW YORK, Storm King Art Center and Walkway Over The Hudson are well known, others remain a hidden gem.

For nature lovers, the Hudson Valley's best hidden view is hidden in Ulster County, NY. For history buffs, the lowest point of the Appalachian trail is in the Hudson Valley. For foodies, the "home of the famous pumpernickel raisin bread" can be found in Ulster County, NY.

One of the most underrated attractions in the Hudson Valley exists right under our nose.

The World's Largest Kalediscope Is The Most Underrrated Atraction In The Hudson Valley

This hidden gem is located inside of a Hudson Valley resort. Locals can share their story of how they have visited the world's largest kaleidoscope while others are intrigued by the idea.

The World Record Academy shared that the silo from the original Riseley Flats Farm in Mount Tremper became the kaleidoscope and sets the world record for being the World's Largest Kaleidoscope. Charles Karadimos was the artists who created the award winning kaleidoscope.

The World's Largest Kaleidoscope Can Be Found In Ulster County, NY

The Kaatskill Kaleidoscope is located inside of the Emerson Resort. A few years back, I visited the Kaatskill Kaleidoscope at the Emerson Resort. It was an experience that I will always remember. During the kaleidoscope experience, it made me forget about anything else going on and enjoy the fun, phyadelic show.

The Kaatskill Kaleidoscope Can Be Visited In Mount Tremper, NY

The Emerson Resort shared information about this one of a kind experience.

'Standing at 56 feet tall and 38 feet in diameter, the attraction is certifiably the World’s Largest Kaleidoscope. When you step into the silo kaleidoscope, lay on the ground or lean up against the wall and gaze at the ceiling for the 20-minute display."

Do you remember those kaleidoscopes that we had as children? The Emerson Resort claims that their experience is better than what we've experienced in the past.

"The Catskills inspire the moving images and mirrors, so look out for familiar objects in the bright evolving images. To accompany the spectacular show, a musical score surrounds and immerses you in the kaleidoscope.

How Much Does It Cost To Experience The World's Largest Kaleidoscope?

The Emerson Resort also shared that the entry is only $5 per person and free for children 11 and younger. Its open seven days a week from 9am-5pm.

Their gift shop also has unique gifts for yourself or others and souvenirs to purchase to keep this memory alive.

Have you ever been to the The World's Largest Kaleidoscope? Will you visit it? Tell us more below.

