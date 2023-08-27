Wallaby Rescue on Coney Island

Wallaby damned. A marsupial was bouncing around Brooklyn.

I didn't fully understand what a wallaby was until a recent trip to the zoo. My understanding of the kangaroo cousin was from watching Rocko's Modern Life on Nickelodeon.

What exactly is a wallaby? They are marsupial mammals that belong to the same family as kangaroos. Wallabies are smaller than kangaroos and are known for hopping around on their large hind legs. Like other marsupials, they give birth to relatively undeveloped young, which then continue to develop and nurse in a pouch.

They are native to Australia another islands but it looks like one was on the loose on Coney Island recently.

Here's an update on the little critter.