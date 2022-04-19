The Hudson Valley’s Most Dill-icious Festival is Officially Back!

Back in February, I read some hopeful news on the Rosendale Pickle Festival Facebook page. They hadn’t posted anything official at that time, but somebody asked about the possibility of the Pickle Festival returning for 2022. And the Pickle Festival replied that they hoped they could do something in the fall, maybe Mid-October. Well, guess what? It’s really happening!

Rosendale Pickle Festival Returns

The Rosendale Pickle Festival is officially back for 2022, and it will be held on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 10 AM - 5 PM at the Rosendale Recreation Center, 1055 Route 32 South. You can take the beautiful drive (especially in Oct.) to Rosendale or you can even take the Adirondack Trailways Bus, which stops in Rosendale directly across the street from the Pickle Fest. Pretty convenient, don't you think?

You've never been to the Rosendale International Pickle Festival?

You have to get there this year. It’s a pickle lover’s dream come true. People come from all over the country, and some further, just to try out the pickles, the pickle eating contests, the Pickle Triathlon, and more. And it’s been going on for well over 20 years. The only thing to ever put the festival on hold has been Covid. And now it looks as though we’re on the other side of that. Fingers crossed.

Do you want to be part of the 2022 Rosendale Pickle Festival? Right now they are looking for advertisers for the Festival Programs. You can contact the Rosendale Pickle Festival at RosendalePickleFest@gmail.com. It’s going to be a great day full of fun, friends, community, and lots of dill-icious pickles, of course.

