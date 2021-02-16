The Hudson Valley Mourns Beloved Ulster County Musician

The Hudson Valley music community is a tight one, and it doesn’t take long for word to get around when something happens. I was shocked and so very sorry to hear that something incredibly sad happened over the weekend. The Hudson Valley lost one of its most loved and respected musicians.

I’m not even sure when the last time was that I saw Joe Beesmer in person, but we were facebook friends and we talked back and forth on facebook. I certainly was very aware of him and his music over the years. I mostly remember Joe as a member of Uncle Funk, but he played with many bands through the years. In all my years as part of the Hudson Valley music industry I never heard a bad word about him. Never. Not even once. Everybody always talked about how Joe was a great guy in addition to being a talented musician. He was really well known in the Woodstock and Kingston area, but it seems that he has played and touched everybody in the Hudson Valley and beyond. Joe was a phenomenal guitar player with a heart of gold.

My heart and my prayers go out to Joe’s wife Tina, his family, friends, and his huge circle of fans and admirers. People like Joe are few and far between, and I feel lucky to have enjoyed his music and to have known him if even only from afar. Rest in Peace, Joe, and thank you for touching so many lives with your music and your soul.