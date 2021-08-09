Kind of hard to think about winter when we've got another potential heatwave forecast for the week ahead here in August. However, the Farmers' Almanac just released their extended outlook for the 2021-22 winter season. Will this winter be as snowy and dreary as the last one, according to this forecast? We certainly hope not, though this long-range forecast may be a little more comforting.

The Almanac seems to be calling for a more average winter for the Northeast, as temperature and precipitation levels should be near normal amounts for the season. The term "frosty flip-flop" was used, indicating potential sudden cold snaps. They're predicting a somewhat stormy January for the area, followed by a more tranquil February. That would be a stark contrast from this previous February, that brought record snowfall amounts across the Hudson Valley. There is always a chance for a big snowstorm any given February though, so don't let your guard down.

However, the Farmers' Almanac is making a rather bold prediction for the Hudson Valley come late season. The experts are calling for a Nor'easter to impact the east coast by late March. Whether of not it directly affects the Hudson Valley remains to be seen.

How can they make such precise predictions so far in advance? Shouldn't we take this with a big grain of salt? They just might what they're talking about though. The Almanac has been issuing seasonal weather forecasts since 1818, and boasts an accuracy rate of 80 to 85%. They had predicted a stormy and "sizzling" hot summer for the Hudson Valley earlier this year, and so far they've been right. They had called for a "snowy comeback" for the winter of 2020-21, and even predicted the Northeast would see a blizzard by the second week of February 2021.

