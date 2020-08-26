‘Snowy Comeback’ Expected For New York This Winter

New York is expected to see lots of snow, including a blizzard that could bring two feet of snow, this winter.

This week the Farmers' Almanac released its "Extended Forecast for Winter 2020-2021"

If you love snow, you are going to love the forecast. If you think 2020 has been awful and lots of snow in late 2020 or early 2021 is not what anyone needs, well this isn't an ideal forecast.

The Farmers' Almanac believes the Northeast is going to see a "snowy comeback" as opposed to last winter with the possibility of a blizzard during the second week of February. That storm could bring 1 to 2 feet of snow to New York and other parts of the Northeast.

"Remember last year’s almost snow-free winter in the Northeast? Well, this year our prediction is very different, with the possibility of a blizzard hitting the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states during the second week of February," Farmers' Almanac said in its Extended Forecast for Winter 2020-2021. This storm may bring up to 1-2 feet of snow to cities from Washington, D.C. to Boston, Massachusetts!"

Last week the Old Farmer's Almanac forecast a "light winter for most of us here in the United States, with warmer-than-normal temperatures in the forecast for a large part of the country." However, Old Farmer's Almanac also says snowfall will be "greater than normal in the Northeast."