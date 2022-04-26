The 4 Best Burgers Made In New York State Uncovered

We now know the four most delicious burgers made in New York State. One burger is made in the Hudson Valley.

On Monday, the New York Beef Council revealed the Final Four for the 2022 Best Burger New York contest. Fans voted on the Top 10 burgers made in New York State. Below were the 10 New York burgers that were honored.

Burgers Made in Hudson Valley, Captial Region, Central New York, New York City Among State's Best

Ale n Angus Pub, Syracuse, "Holy Smokers Burger"

Madison Bistro, Wampsville, "Cowboy Burger"

The Angry Garlic, Baldwinsville, "The Hot Mess Burger"

Illusive Restaurant & Bar, Rensselaer, "The Empire Smash Burger"

Butera's Craft Beer and Pizza, Hamburg, "Peanut Butter Rocket Burger"

Neir's Tavern, NYC, "Goodfellas Burger"

Ben's Fresh, Port Jervis, "Benny Burger"

Brewer Union Cafe, Brewerton, "Bam Bam Burger"

Talking Cursive Brewing Company, Syracuse, "Pub Pretzel Burger"

Bear Creek Restaurant, Brewerton, "Bourbon Bear Creek Burger"

The votes were tallied up on Monday and the field is now down to the Final Four!

"The votes have been tallied and the Final 4 is set! Congratulations to all the restaurants that were nominated, these 4 will now face off in-person for a panel of judges," the New York Beef Council stated while sharing the Final Four. "Looks like we have some returning heavy hitters with a scrappy newcomer vying for the title!"

Best New York State Burgers made in Port Jervis, Brewerton, Syracuse, Rensselaer

The Final Four are:

Ale n Angus Pub, Syracuse, "Holy Smokers Burger"

Illusive Restaurant & Bar, Rensselaer, "The Empire Smash Burger"

Ben's Fresh, Port Jervis, "Benny Burger"

Bear Creek Restaurant, Brewerton, "Bourbon Bear Creek Burger"

A cook-off to determine New York's best burger is scheduled for May 9 in Syracuse.

Best Burger Made In The Hudson Valley

For the second straight year, a burger made in the Hudson Valley made the Final 4. Ben's Fresh from Port Jervis is once again in the running to be named the best burger in New York State.

“Once again we are overwhelmed with gratitude. We thank everyone that helped us get to this point. Now it’s up to us to bring this title home to the Hudson Valley. We promise we will bring everything we’ve got," a Ben's Fresh spokesperson told Hudson Valley Post.

Benny Burger From Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis, New York Among State's Best

The burger from Ben's Fresh in the running to be named the best in New York State is called the "Benny Burger." The eatery's website claims Ben's Fresh makes the "Best Burgers in Town."

Last year the Benny Burger made the Top Four. The Benny Burger ended up finishing third. The burger did win the People's Choice Award thanks to an online vote.

The Benny Burger is a cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and a special "Benny sauce" served on a pickle bun. The burger is made with 100 percent fresh beef, custom ground, and cooked to order.

Recently, Hudson Valley readers said Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis makes the best burger in the region.

Burger Made in Syracuse Named Best Burger in 2021

The New York Beef Council named Syracuse’s Ale `n Angus Pub, with their newly created “Hot `n Smokey Candied Bacon Burger” as the best burger in New York State for 2021.

The burger was created just for the competition, according to the New York Beef Council.

