The 35 Most Dangerous Places To Live in New York State
The most dangerous place to live outside of New York City is found in the Hudson Valley. But it might not be the part of the region you assume.
Hudson Valley Post analyzed the most recent data from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services to find the counties with the highest violent crime rate.
The violent crime rate is determined by crimes submitted by police agencies in each county divided by the county’s population and multiplied by 100,000.
The overall crime rate of a county is calculated by dividing the total number of Index crimes submitted by police agencies in each county by the county’s population and multiplying the result by 100,000, officials say. The U.S. Census Bureau is the source of county population data.
Below is the list of the 35 most dangerous places to live in New York State, according to New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services:
The 35 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State
Bronx 928.8 Violent Crime Rate
Kings: 571.8 Violent Crime Rate
New York: 570.7
Queens 428.6
Greene – 411.3
Erie – 402.2
Albany – 367.1
Schenectady – 360.2
Onondaga – 354.4
Broome – 350.7
Niagara – 315.2
Chautauqua – 312.9
Monroe – 301.6
Richmond 289.3
Rensselaer – 288.6
Cayuga – 262.8
Jefferson – 256.4
Oneida – 245.4
Chenango – 242.7
Fulton – 214.4
Chemung – 208.9
Cortland – 206.0
Sullivan – 195.4
Dutchess – 194.2
Wayne – 191.2
Madison: 190.8