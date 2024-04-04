The 30 Most Dangerous Places To Live In New York State
A new list is highlighting the most dangerous places to live in New York State. Do you live in or near one of these places?
Hudson Valley Post analyzed the list from RoadSnacks. Below are the 25 "most dangerous" places to live in New York State
25 Most Dangerous Places To Live In New York State
Newburgh, New York Cracks Top 25
Newburgh, New York was the only hometown in the Hudson Valley to make the list.
While, I'm sure that's disappointing to Newburgh residents, the positive is that Newburgh appears lower on the list.
If you expand the list to the 30 "most dangerous" places to live in the Empire State, a second hometown from the Hudson Valley appears.
Poughkeepsie, Batavia, Cheektowaga, Norwich, Corning Crack Top 30
The following five hometowns ranked in the top 30 of RoadSnacks' list.
26) Corning
27) Norwich
28) Cheektowaga
29) Batavia
30) Poughkeepsie
How Most Dangerous List Was Formed
To craft its updated list of the most dangerous places to live, RoadSnacks looked the most up-to-date data from the FBI regarding violent crime and property crime. Only places with at least 5,000 residents were considered. In total RoadSnacks analyzed 210 locations from across the Empire State.
RoadSnacks uses data to "create bite-sized snacks of shareable information about places and cities.”
