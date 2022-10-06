The 10 Richest People Living In New York State

A number of Empire State residents are among the richest in the nation. We found out how they made their billions and how much each is worth.

Forbes recently released its "Definitive Ranking of The Wealthiest Americans In 2022." A number of people from New York State made the list. Forbes 400 highlighted the 400 wealthiest Americans.

The Richest People Living In New York State

Over 30 living in New York made the Forbes list of the 400 richest people living in America. Below are the 10 richest New Yorkers and how they made their money.

Rounding out the top 10 richest New Yorkers are Israel Englander and Valarie Mars. Englander is worth 11.3 billion while Mars, which places 10th in New York and 69th in America, is worth 9.3 billion.

Richest Americans Are Losing Money

Maybe more than ever, in 2022, it feels like your money doesn't stretch as far as it used to. Inflation reached a 40-year high in June 2022.

A recent survey shows 60 percent of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, which is 5 percent more than in 2021. People earning less than $50,000 a year are being hit the hardest by inflation. 75 percent of Americans earning less than $50,000 reported living paycheck to paycheck.

Inflation is even hurting the richest Americans, according to Forbes. As a group, the 400 wealthiest Americans are worth $500 billion less than last year and the minimum net worth to make the Forbes list dropped for the first time since the Great Recession.

Five Richest Americans

Electronic Car Maker Telsa Reports Quarterly Earnings Justin Sullivan/Getty Images loading...

If you are wondering below are the five richest Americans and their net worth, according to Forbes

Elon Musk: $251 billion

Jeff Bezos: $151 billion

Bill Gates: $106 billion

Larry Ellison: $100 billion

Warren Buffett: $93 billion

