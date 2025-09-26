The ‘Most Miserable’ Places To Live In New York State
It looks like a lot of New Yorkers, especially right here in the Hudson Valley, are living in what one new report calls “misery.”
Find out if your hometown is on it.
These Are The 'Most Miserable' Places To Live In New York State
RoadSnacks created a list of the 10 most miserable places to live in New York.
Sadly, half are in the Hudson Valley. See the full list below.
New York's Most Miserable Cities
Gallery Credit: Megan
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
Rockland, Orange, and Sullivan counties all landed cities on the list.
If you live in the following: Do you agree?
Hempstead
Haverstraw
Albion
West Haverstraw
Monticello
Newburgh
Freeport
Woodbury
Valley Stream
Middletown
Methodology
Our friends at Roadsnacks ranked 169 cities across New York State with at least 5,000 residents.
Keep Reading: Where It’s Cheapest To Live In All Of New York
Top factors include poverty, unemployment, income, commute times, and the cost of living. The results paint a rough picture for a lot of Hudson Valley residents.
Roadsnacks says its tongue-in-cheek list aims to "provide insights your real estate agent would neglect to mention."
Incoming: Thousands Fleeing Florida, California, Texas For New York
State
So, if you live in one of these places, you’re not alone in feeling stressed, stretched thin, or flat-out miserable.
Keep Reading: