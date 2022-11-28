Thanksgiving Fire Burns Through Hudson Valley, New York Home

A Hudson Valley family had their Thanksgiving ruined due to a home fire.

On Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24, around 3:15 p.m., the Sparrowbush Engine Company was alerted for a reported structure fire with possible entrapment in Greenwood Trailer Park.

Thanksgiving Fire Rips Through Orange County, New York Home

Sparrowbush Engine Company Sparrowbush Engine Company loading...

The Sparrowbush Engine Company arrived and confirmed the second-alarm fire at the 20x60 mobile home fire.

"Tanker-845 was first due and the crew went to work pulling handlines off and setting up for water supply. Engine-844 arrived and set up to pump water to 845 and established a tanker shuttle," the Sparrowbush Engine Company stated on Facebook

Thanksgiving Fire In Greenwood Lake, New York

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze in about 20 minutes. The fire was contained near a back bedroom, bathroom area and hallway.

Sparrowbush Engine Company Sparrowbush Engine Company loading...

The residents were able to get out of the house unharmed, officials say.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

It's unclear how the fire started.

First Responders From Across Hudson Valley Put Out Thanksgiving Blaze

Sparrowbush Engine Company Sparrowbush Engine Company loading...

Many first responders arrived including members from the Port Jervis Fire Department, Huguenot Fire Company, Lumberland Fire-Dept Glen Spey, The Matamoras Fire Department, Forestburgh Fire Company #1, Milford Fire Department & EMS, Station 33, Cuddebackville Fire Department, Westfall Township Fire Department, 36-18, Port Jervis Ambulance Corps, Town of Deerpark Police Department.

Derek Jeter's Stunning Greenwood Lake Home

Not far from the blaze is Derek Jeter's stunning Hudson Valley lakeside castle. His Greenwood Lake property is now going to auction after it was placed back on the market for a discounted price.

Sneak Peek: Derek Jeter is Selling His Stunning Hudson Valley Lakeside Castle For Discounted Price

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.

Who Did The Hudson Valley Elect As Governor of New York State

How Did Each New York County Vote In Race For New York Governor One candidate is claiming victory but the other candidate appears to have won many more counties.

These 6 New York Counties Have The Most Drug Overdose Deaths New York State officials are worried because overdose death rates increased by 85 percent. Below are the top 6 counties in terms of opioid overdose deaths per 100,000.