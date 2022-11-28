Thanksgiving Fire Burns Through Hudson Valley, New York Home
A Hudson Valley family had their Thanksgiving ruined due to a home fire.
On Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24, around 3:15 p.m., the Sparrowbush Engine Company was alerted for a reported structure fire with possible entrapment in Greenwood Trailer Park.
Thanksgiving Fire Rips Through Orange County, New York Home
The Sparrowbush Engine Company arrived and confirmed the second-alarm fire at the 20x60 mobile home fire.
"Tanker-845 was first due and the crew went to work pulling handlines off and setting up for water supply. Engine-844 arrived and set up to pump water to 845 and established a tanker shuttle," the Sparrowbush Engine Company stated on Facebook
Thanksgiving Fire In Greenwood Lake, New York
Firefighters were able to put out the blaze in about 20 minutes. The fire was contained near a back bedroom, bathroom area and hallway.
The residents were able to get out of the house unharmed, officials say.
It's unclear how the fire started.
First Responders From Across Hudson Valley Put Out Thanksgiving Blaze
Many first responders arrived including members from the Port Jervis Fire Department, Huguenot Fire Company, Lumberland Fire-Dept Glen Spey, The Matamoras Fire Department, Forestburgh Fire Company #1, Milford Fire Department & EMS, Station 33, Cuddebackville Fire Department, Westfall Township Fire Department, 36-18, Port Jervis Ambulance Corps, Town of Deerpark Police Department.
