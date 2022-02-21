6 Things Stewart Airport, NY Needs to Do to Make Them Awesome

When was the last time you took a flight out of Stewart Airport, Newburgh, NY? Recently, I had the chance to grab some $15 airline tickets on Frontier, Stewart (SWF) to Tampa. Yes, there is truth in the phrase "You get what you pay for."

What 6 things need to happen to Stewart Airport, Newburgh, NY to make it a really great airport?

To be clear, Stewart as is, is 'great.' But only if you want to go to Florida. The first thing, I would encourage, is the same thing that others have spoken up about, more airlines, more destinations. Granted, there needs to be other people asking for airlines, as well as flight routes, but then, here is the kicker, people have to actually use this gem of an airport.

What can make the terminal at Stewart Airport better?

There needs to be another food or beverage center. The one that is there does have a challenge keeping up with the needs of the current amount of customers. That being said, more flights, more airlines, there will be a need for more options.

How can Stewart Airport Newburgh attract more business customers?

Get that Clear thing. That is where people can completely bypass the security lines with a scan of an eye or fingerprints. Yes, it costs an annual fee, but if you have Clear and TSA precheck, your wait times are almost eliminated. Currently business travelers are heading to White Plains or New York City to be able to use this service.

How can Stewart Airport position themselves as a more 'useful' spot in the Hudson Valley?

Have you seen the parking lot at Stewart? Long Term parking is $12 per day. The total charge for Thursday to Thursday for me to park was $90. Are there other ways to use that parking lot? Maybe more bus runs from Stewart to New York City? Maybe turn the parking lots, which people have to pay for, into commuter lots. Commuters would need to pay the same as flyers, but again, more revenue, more people using the airport, for whatever reason, could entice more airlines to fly out of there.

What about the airlines flying to Iceland or other countries from Stewart Newburgh, NY airport?

Great! This is awesome. Get your passport and get ready to travel, and then use it. While the Play airline is starting to fly from Newburgh to Iceland, then you can make connections on the same airline to a dozen additional destinations throughout Europe. But how many times can people fly internationally with the current income base of the average worker in the Hudson Valley?

Essentially, what is the one thing that you need to remember when traveling from the Hudson Valley?

Remember that Stewart Airport is there to be used. Fly from there, encourage others to fly into there, spend their money in the Hudson Valley. That is the only thing that will bring additional carriers and flights.

