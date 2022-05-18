Teen Shot In Head in Poughkeepsie, Police Seek Answers

Police are searching for clues after a teen was shot in the head in the City of Poughkeepsie. Police say the teen gave them multiple stories about how he was shot.

Police initially responded to a disturbance at Harriet Tubman Park. On Saturday, May 14, 2022, around 10:38 p.m., City of Poughkeepsie 911 received multiple calls reporting a large disturbance in the area of 72 Market Street.

Harriet Tubman Park is located at 72 Market Street, according to Google Maps.

Poughkeepsie Police Respond To 'Disturbance' at Harriet Tubman Park on Market Street in the City of Poughkeepsie

Officials were told the disturbance on Market Street in the City of Poughkeepsie involved an ex-boyfriend and ex-girlfriend which escalated when other family members became involved.

After breaking up the fight a loaded 25 caliber handgun was found on the ground and recovered by officers, police say. No one involved in the disturbance would or could say who possessed the handgun, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

Teen Shows Up To Mid Hudson Regional Hospital With Gunshot Wound To Head

A short time later a 16-year-old relative of one of the people fighting in the area of 72 Market Street walked into Mid Hudson Regional Hospital with a gunshot wound to his face, officials say. Police classified the teen's injuries as non-life-threatening.

16-Year-old Teen Shot In The Head in Poughkeepsie

The 16-year-old initially stated he was in the area of 700 Main Street when he was shot, police say.

The Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant is located at 700 Main Street in Poughkeepsie, according to Google Maps.

72 Market Street and 700 Main Street are over 1 mile away from each other. Google estimates it would take someone about 25 minutes to walk from 72 Market Street to 700 Main Street.

However, the teen quickly changed his story. He told police he was laying in bed in his house when an unknown person entered his bedroom and shot him in the face, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

"He then refused to cooperate any further with the investigation," the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated in a press release.

It remains unclear how the teen was shot. Police are asking the public for help.

"The investigation into the disturbance, the recovered handgun and the shooting is continuing. Anyone with information on this incident should call 845-451-7577," " the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated.

