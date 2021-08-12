Teen Murders New York Man Outside Hudson Valley Deli, Police Say
An out-of-state teen is accused of gunning down a Lower Hudson Valley man outside a popular deli.
On Wednesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that 16-year-old Maliki Johnson was arraigned on Tuesday for the shooting death of a Yonkers resident.
Johnson was charged in an indictment that was unsealed on Tuesday with murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon.
At approximately 9:30 p.m. on October 27, 2020, at the Triangle Deli on Ashburton Avenue in Yonkers, Johnson fatally shot Javon Merrill, 27, at close range, officials say.
The shooting was captured on video surveillance, and Johnson, who was 15 at the time, was seen fleeing the scene, according to the Westchester County District Attorney.
Utilizing video surveillance, DNA forensics, and witness interviews, Yonkers Police pieced together the events that transpired that evening and identified Johnson, a resident of Dover, Delaware, officials say.
“This tragedy highlights the urgent need to address gun violence in our cities, particularly among young people,” Rocah said. “Not only are friends and family mourning the loss of Merrill, but another young person’s life has been irrevocably changed because of his own actions that day."
Johnson was apprehended on August 4 in Delaware, by the Dover Police Department and the United States Marshals Service First State Fugitive Task Force. He was extradited to Westchester County on Monday.
