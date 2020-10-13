A teen is accused of shooting another teen near basketball courts in broad daylight. Witnesses are not working with officers, police say.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Sunday, Sept. 27th, 2020, shortly before 6 p.m., a shooting occurred at 401 Washington Street, near the basketball courts at the City of Newburgh recreation center. The person shot, 19-year-old Najoir Byers was uncooperative with police and provided no assistance throughout the investigation, police say.

On Saturday, a 16-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting and charged with assault. His name is being withheld due to his age, officials say.

Police believe some witnesses knew the shooter but refused to cooperate with investigators, adding gun violence will remain an issue until the community says it's had enough.

“It is very disheartening that this shooting took place in broad daylight and in front of multiple eyewitnesses who most likely knew the identity of the shooter, however, refused to cooperate with detectives," City of Newburgh Chief of Police Arnold Amthor said in a statement. "Gunplay is a consistent problem here in Newburgh and until the community impacted says it’s had enough of this violence, all the police can do is be reactive and responsive after the fact.”

Police are asking anyone with any information about this incident to contact the police department at (845)561-3131.