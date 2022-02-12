New Tattoo Shop Opens in New Paltz

A new tattoo shop has opened its doors in New Paltz.

A popular Tattoo shop for over 20 years in New Paltz is no more. A new owner has taken over the business at 58 Main St in New Paltz and it will continue on as a tattoo shop with a new name.

Art In Soul Tattoo and Body Piercing in New Paltz announced on Jan. 1 that after over 20 years, their era would be ending and a new one beginning.

Art In Soul Tattoo, established back in 1999, is now known as High Dive Tattoo with new owner Eli Martin. According to a posting on social media by Michel Rip Fornal, the shop is now open and it looks amazing from the photos posted. High Dive Tattoo will be run by Eli and Coop, both with over 30 years combined experience in the field.

Having talked with many that went to college in New Paltz, Art In Soul was the go-to place for everyone in the area when it came to getting new tats. Always sad to see a popular business close, but nice to see what looks to be a smooth transaction taking place among friends. Wishing the former owners all the best as well as the new owners. And best of luck and much success to High Dive Tattoo at 58 Main Street, New Paltz.