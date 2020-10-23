Target Offers Shopping Reservations

Here's a great way to make sure you don't waste any of your time while shopping this holiday season.

As we approach the holiday shopping season at stores across the country one theme has started, a lot of big chain stores have announced that they will be closed on Thanksgiving this year. Most of us feel that stores should have never started opening on "turkey day" in the first place, but they did, and now stores like Target have said they will be closed this year.

Target also announced that with the state of the country with COVID-19 they are going to start offering a few new services at stores that could possibly save us all some of our valuable time.

According to News 10, Target is going to start offering customers a chance to make shopping reservations for the holidays as they deal with new safety measures during the busiest shopping time of the year.

With most stores only allowed to have a certain number of people in a store and any given time nowadays, Target will allow us to go online to see if there is a line to get into the store on the day you would like to shop and if there is, you can reserve a spot in the line. Once your spot in line is close to being allowed in, Target will send you a text message to let you know.

Target CEO Brian Cornell said that, "This holiday, guests can visit Target.com/line to see if there is a line outside their local store, and if so, can reserve a spot in line."

Target is also going to be starting some new things in the next few weeks and months including, a mobile payment option called "Wallet", that will allow us a contactless self-checkout and "MyCheckout", which will allow Target employees to help shoppers check out anywhere in the store.