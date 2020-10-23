WEEKEND WEATHER: Warm Start But Becoming Colder Late

This has been a warm week across the Hudson Valley, as temperatures have made it feel like it's mid spring rather than fall. This was also the case for most of last week, as temperatures have remained well above average for the later half of the month. And while fans of the the warmer weather might be loving this right now, it will become cooler towards the end of the weekend, according to forecasters.

Highs Friday will be in the lower 70s, as we'll see a mixture of sun and clouds over the area. Lows will be mild, as they should stay around 60 with cloudy skies. Saturday will be more of the same, with highs in the low 70s once again. By night, though. the temperatures will start to get much colder as the breeze picks up. Lows Saturday night will dip into the upper 30s, as the skies should start to clear late.

Sunday will be much cooler, with highs in the 50s and partly cloudy skies. Sunday night will have lows in the lower 40s. The next chance for rain won't be until Monday. Highs Monday will stay in the low 60s, with afternoon showers possible.

If you want to see some fall colors, experts say this is around the peak time for foliage in the Hudson Valley. Most parts of the area are at least 80 percent color as of this weekend. Get out and enjoy it. How about the forecast for Halloween? Well, it's still a week away, but forecasters are calling for partly cloudy skies with little chance for rain. Lows should be in the 30s to low 40s.