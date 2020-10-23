Get Your COVID-19 Questions Answered in Sullivan County

The Sullivan County Public Health Services and Sullivan BOCES are hosting a school community forum to provide answers to commonly asked COVID-19 related questions.

During this forum staff from the Public Health Office will fully explain what to expect if you or a family member is exposed to someone who tests positive or if you yourself test positive for COVID-19. They will also breakdown the difference between isolation and quarantine and explain the contact testing tracing process.

During this event, public health officials will also share with residents essential resources and provide information regarding where to get tested.

Public Health Director Nancy McGraw said:

I can’t emphasize enough the power of information. We want to give everyone the tools to take charge of their health. You will come away from this virtual meeting with a clear understanding of what we are doing, and what you can do, about the Novel 2019 Coronavirus in Sullivan County

If you have questions that you would like answered, you must submit in advance by 12:00 p.m. November 2. You can send questions to publichealth.forum@scboces.org. Any other questions will be addressed during the forum as time allows.

Robert M. Dufour, Ed.D, District Superintendent of Sullivan BOCES said:

When things change daily, having current information is crucial in making informed decisions. We encourage parents and other school community members to participate in this forum. If everyone knows what can be done to fight this pandemic together, we will make a difference.

For more information, including call-in information, please visit Sullivan County's website or Sullivan BOCES website.