Wappingers Falls Launches “Wreaths Across America”

We can all help in remembering the fallen as we head into the holiday season in the Hudson Valley.

This is one of the many ways that we can all do our part to remember and honor the Veterans that have passed, and are buried at the Wappingers Rural Cemetery located at 174-208 W Main Street in Wappingers Falls.

The program is called Wreaths Across America and each year around this time, they start to ask us folks if we would like to sponsor a wreath that will be placed on the graves of our country's fallen heroes.

The wreath laying will take place at the Wappingers Rural Cemetery on December 19th, 2020 at noon, and this year they are looking to get 450 wreaths sponsored so that the 450 grave sites can all be covered.

If you have children like I do, this is a perfect opportunity for us to show and teach our kids the value of freedom and to maybe start a family tradition each year to remember and honor our veterans.

To sponsor a "Remembrance Wreaths" click here and follow the instructions. A one wreath sponsorship will cost you $15, two wreaths for $30, five for $75 and 10 for $150.

For every two wreaths sponsored through this online link, the wonderful people at Wreaths Across America will donate one wreath to the cemetery. As of today they are in need of 362 wreaths to reach their goal, so PLEASE sponsor a wreath or two today and let's make sure that each and every grave site is covered with love this holiday season.