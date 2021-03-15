Surprisingly, New York Doesn’t Have the Highest Taxes in the Country

It's tax season, and it's always a stressful time for so many Americans who owe a debt to Uncle Sam. New York is known for having some of the highest taxes, which causes many people to leave our state. but surprisingly enough New York does not have the highest taxes in the country.

We all know that living in New York is not cheap and when it comes to these types of lists that get released every year, New York always ranks among the highest taxed, or most expensive to live in. We know what to expect when a list like this gets released.

The average household pays close to $9,000 in federal income taxes each year. Every state is different in the way that they tax their residents. For example, in the state of Washington, they do not pay income tax but spend over eight percent of their annual salary on sales and other taxes.

As we get closer and closer to the tax deadline of April 15, it's not out of the question to wonder what states, if any cut their residents a slack when it comes to taxes. Wallethub recently conducted a study where they compared all the states across many different factors.

As we know, we're not going to have good results, but we just can't be the worst. Who wants to be the worst at anything? Nobody, that's who. I can confidently say that New York was not the worst state in the country for taxes, but we were very close.

New York was ranked as having the third-highest taxes in the country. The state with the highest taxes is Illinois, followed by Connecticut, then New York. The states that have the lowest taxes are Alaska, Delaware, Montana, Nevada, and Wyoming.

At least we're not the worst...

