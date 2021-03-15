IRS Tool To Check If You’re Getting Stimulus Active in New York

New Yorkers can now check to see if and when they will get their third stimulus payment as millions of Americans are guaranteed $1,400 COVID relief payments.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Last week, the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill officially passed both the House and Senate. President Biden then signed the American Rescue Plan Act on Thursday.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Last week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said a "large number of Americans (will) receive relief by the end of the month." President Biden believes money will start showing up within two weeks after he signed the bill.

CNBC reported stimulus payments might be delivered to many bank accounts as early as next week.

CNBC believes the first group of people to receive their stimulus money will likely be Americans who have direct deposit set up with the IRS because the government already has your correct information on file and doesn't need to mail out a check.

So that means if you've received a previous stimulus payment via direct deposit you could see your next payment as early as this week or within the next two weeks.

The IRS created a "Get My Payment" website that's supposed to tell American's the status of their stimulus money. The website has you list your social security number, date of birth, street address and zip code.

The link is now active for the third stimulus payment and many Americans who have used the link are being told they will receive a direct deposit payment this week.

Keep Reading: