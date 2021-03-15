Over 150 Reported UFO Sightings in New York, Almost Double 2019
In the past year, there have been over 150 reported UFO sightings across New York State including many in the Hudson Valley.
2020 was one of the strangest, if not strangest, years we have lived through. Making 2020 even stranger, or out of this world, is the fact that UFO sightings nearly doubled in New York in 2020, according to Upstate New York.
The website looked in the National UFO Reporting Center's database. The National UFO Reporting Center has a database of reports from people who report seeing a UFO. The National UFO Reporting Center says it tries to not include "obvious hoaxes."
In 2020, there were three reported UFO sightings in Kingston and three other reported sightings in Carmel. There was also at least one reported sighting in Hyde Park, Marlboro, Plattekill and Woodstock.
Below are the reported sightings in New York in 2020, according to NYUP.com.
- Rochester: 10 reports
- West Chazy: 8 reports
- Buffalo: 8 reports
- Utica: 6 reports
- Carmel: 3 reports
- Kingston:3 reports
- Albany: 2 reports
- Altamont: 2 reports
- Bliss: 2 reports
- Cicero: 2 reports
- Clifton Park: 2 reports
- Ellicottville: 2 reports
- Gouverneur: 2 reports
- Grand Island: 2 reports
- Hornell: 2 reports
- Ithaca: 2 reports
- Lewiston: 2 reports
- Lockport: 2 reports
- Malone: 2 reports
- New Hartford: 2 reports
- Otego: 2 reports
- Pine City: 2 reports
- Seneca Falls: 2 reports
- Skaneateles: 2 reports
- Whitehall: 2 reports
- Alden
- Alma
- Argyle
- Athens
- Ballston
- Binghamton
- Brockport
- Byron
- Canandaigua
- Canisteo
- Chaumont
- Chazy Lake
- Cheektowaga
- Chittenango
- Clarksville
- Clay
- Clifton Springs
- Clinton
- Deerfield
- Delanson
- Delhi
- Dolgeville
- East Durham
- Elmira
- Fulton
- Gansevoort
- Geneseo
- Georgetown
- Glens Falls
- Glenville
- Hall
- Hamburg
- Hamilton
- Hastings
- Henderson
- Herkimer
- Hilton
- Hunter
- Hyde Park
- Ilion
- Kirkwood
- Lake Kinderhook, Niverville
- Lakeport
- Le Roy
- Liverpool
- Marcy
- Marilla
- Marlboro
- Mayfield
- Milan
- North River
- North Tonawanda
- Norwich
- New York Mills
- Painted Post
- Penfield
- Pennellville
- Plainview
- Plattekill
- Port Crane
- Portville
- Rome
- Schaghticoke
- Syracuse
- Tribes Hill
- Troy
- Trumansburg
- Vestal
- Waterford
- Watertown
- Waterville
- Watervliet
- Watkins Glen
- Wayne
- Westfield
- Whitestown
- Willseyville
- Woodstock
- Youngstown
