Major Retailer Returning to Lower Hudson Valley Following Bankruptcy

Sadly, the Hudson Valley has become somewhat accustomed to businesses, both locally owned and major retailers, shutting their doors. Especially since the onset of COVID-19 in 2020, we have watched so many of our favorite places to shop close down.

Just this month, a long-standing and extremely popular big box retailer for home products announced they would be closing their final two Hudson Valley locations. In an attempt to avoid filing for bankruptcy, Bed Bath & Beyond is preparing to close approximately 150 locations.

There is somewhat of a light at the end of the tunnel though, as a major cookware store, one that offers specialty items, and even cooking classes, will return to the area.

Sur La Table Set To Return To White Plains, New York

Back in the summer of 2020, it was announced that Sur La Table had officially filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, closing more than 50 locations nationwide, including the one located in the lower Hudson Valley.

Since then, there has only been one Sur La Table location in the state, in New York City.

Soon though, fans of the Sur La Table brand will be able to shop a bit closer to home, with the retailer re-opening in the lower Hudson Valley.

According to the official Sur La Table website, a retail location will be opening/reopening soon at 'The Westchester' located at 125 Westchester Avenue in White Plains.

Sur La Table Offers Cooking Products & Classes

Since opening their first location in 1972 in Seattle, Sur La Table has been providing customers with cookware and baking collections. Recently celebrating their 50th anniversary, Sur La Table was the first retailer on the West Coast to offer Cuisinart, and in 1996 offered their first cooking classes. In 2000 they were the first specialty retailer to offer Vitamix products.

