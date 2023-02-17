Details Revealed About Carwash Planned for Abandoned Rt. 9 Site

A super-fast, "state-of-the-art" carwash is hoping to make its Route 9 debut in 2023.

We told you last week that plans were in the works to transform the former Umberto's restaurant building into a carwash. Now we've learned that the project will involve completely tearing down the building to make way for an entirely new structure with the latest car washing technology.

A filing with the Town of Poughkeepsie reveals that Splash Car Wash is proposing a brand-new, 5,400-square-foot "state of the art" building that will have the ability to service cars extremely fast. According to the company, the average car wash takes five to ten minutes per vehicle. The new car wash on Route 9 will be designed with technology to wash three cars every minute.

This isn't the first carwash that Splash has designed. According to the company, they operate several "high-quality" car washes in the region, with the closest located in White Plains. Because of the business' high-speed washing system, the company claims that it won't cause any backups or traffic jams as cars are quickly serviced and then leave.

Town of Poughkeepsie Town of Poughkeepsie loading...

The company also claims that 70 percent of its customers wind up becoming unlimited customers. A high-tech license plate scanner will identify those customers and automatically allow them to enter the car wash whenever they wish without paying per wash. The site will also include 17 vacuum stations.

The Town of Poughkeepsie addressed some issues with plans submitted for the car wash during a Planning Board meeting on Thursday night. Developers are answering questions about traffic patterns, lighting and some architectural and signage details.

The former Umberto's restaurant was slated to be razed to make way for a new Stewart's Shop and gas station, but that plan was ultimately withdrawn by Stewart's last spring.

