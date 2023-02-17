Shocking ‘Zombie’ Discovery Made At New York State Seafood Store

Officers made a pretty disgusting discovery at a seafood facility in New York State.

On Thursday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report.

Officials reported a shocking discovery at a seafood facility.

Something's Fishy at the Seafood Facility In Suffolk County, Long Island

DEC officers Kaufherr, McGhee, Paschke, and Zullo recently conducted a compliance check on a seafood facility in Suffolk County, Long Island.

Officers were shocked to find a mule deer head in the facility's freezer, officials say.

ECOs also found two coolers full of deer meat and a coyote pelt inside the seafood facility in Cutchogue, New York. Officials did not release the name of the facility.

Deer Head, Deer Meat, Coyote Pelt Found Inside Cutchogue, New York Seafood Facility

Making matters worse, after a number of interviews, officers determined the mule deer were harvested in Montana, a state with increased cases of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).

"CWD is a highly contagious and fatal disease affecting cervid populations including deer, moose, and elk," the DEC states.

Officers seized the deer head and ticketed the individual who had imported it for possessing deer parts from another state.

The deer head was sent to the incinerator to prevent the potential spread of CWD, officials note.

Chronic Wasting Disease Also Called "Zombie Deer Disease"

Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is also called "Zombie Deer Disease" because of the symptoms it causes.

An infected animal starts to stumble, and act lifeless and confused about a year after the animal is infected, officials say.

"Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is a real threat to New York’s wild deer and moose populations, and the latest detection in Pennsylvania brings the disease to our border," the New York State DEC told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

CWD is a highly contagious disease that affects deer, elk, moose, and caribou. It is always fatal and there are no vaccines or treatments available. CWD is believed to be caused by a prion, which is an infectious protein, that can infect animals through animal-to-animal contact or contaminated environments

