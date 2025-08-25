Every New York Location Of Beloved Supermarket To Close

One of New York’s most visited grocery stores is going dark this week, and it’s not just one location.

Many New Yorkers need to get their food shopping done early this week.

Costco To Close All Warehouses This Week For One Day

That's because Costco is going to close all of its stores for one day in the near future.

All Costco warehouses across the Empire State will be closed on Monday, Sept. 1 for Labor Day.

This allows employees to enjoy the holiday with family and friends.

There are around 20 Costco warehouses across New York State.

These Are The Worst Times To Travel In New York For Labor Day

If you plan to travel for the upcoming holiday weekend, AAA warns that you should expect traffic.

Best And Worst Times To Travel In New York During Labor Day Weekend

Costco Also Closed On These Days

In the not-so-far future, the very popular supermarket chain will also be closed for Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day.

Costco also closes all warehouses for Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day.

