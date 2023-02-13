Beloved TV Characters Make Super Return Thanks To New York State

The world has the Hudson Valley to thank for bringing back some beloved TV characters.

It was a star-studded Super Bowl. Celebrities were on the field, in the stands and in the commercials.

Personally, I thought, for the most part, the Super Bowl delivered this year when it came to commercials.

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos Getty Images loading...

In my opinion, Ram's “premature electrification" was one of the funniest commercials, thanks to its cheeky nod to erectile dysfunction.

A well-done commercial that brought many to tears was the Farmer’s Dog ad.

Other great commercials with celebrities included Bradley Cooper and his mother for T-Mobile; Will Ferrell teaming up with General Motors and Netflix; Ben Stiller and Steve Martin in separate Pepsi Zero Suger commercials; Google's Pixel helping Amy Schumer erase her exs; Elton John, Jack Harlow and Missy Elliot for Doritos; John Travolta's “Grease” homage; Alicia Silverstone with a “Clueless” remake; and the Hudson Valley's own Paul Rudd reprising his role as Ant-Man to promote Heineken's non-alcoholic beer.

Company From Middletown, New York Brings Back "Breaking Bad"

PopCorners/YouTube PopCorners/YouTube loading...

If you missed the ad, the full promo can be seen below:

