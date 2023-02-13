Beloved TV Characters Make Super Return Thanks To New York State
The world has the Hudson Valley to thank for bringing back some beloved TV characters.
It was a star-studded Super Bowl. Celebrities were on the field, in the stands and in the commercials.
Personally, I thought, for the most part, the Super Bowl delivered this year when it came to commercials.
In my opinion, Ram's “premature electrification" was one of the funniest commercials, thanks to its cheeky nod to erectile dysfunction.
A well-done commercial that brought many to tears was the Farmer’s Dog ad.
Other great commercials with celebrities included Bradley Cooper and his mother for T-Mobile; Will Ferrell teaming up with General Motors and Netflix; Ben Stiller and Steve Martin in separate Pepsi Zero Suger commercials; Google's Pixel helping Amy Schumer erase her exs; Elton John, Jack Harlow and Missy Elliot for Doritos; John Travolta's “Grease” homage; Alicia Silverstone with a “Clueless” remake; and the Hudson Valley's own Paul Rudd reprising his role as Ant-Man to promote Heineken's non-alcoholic beer.
Company From Middletown, New York Brings Back "Breaking Bad"
If you missed the ad, the full promo can be seen below: