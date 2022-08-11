Summer Equals Seafood! Where to get the Hudson Valley’s Best Fish Tacos

Picture being along one of the Hudson Valley's many riverfront establishments. You're out on the patio, listening to the sound of the waves crashing and birds cawing. Beside you is a nice, cold hard drink. You feel the wind blow by your ears, and you smell your seafood dish on its way to your table. It arrives, a platter of succulent fish tacos, garnished with lettuce, tomato, avocado, lime, cheese and salsa. You take that first bite and you are transported somewhere on a tropical island where you can waste away.

Summer equals seafood! How it can it not? The heat draws us to the water and all its beaches. We crave the marine environment and we want to enjoy all that it has to offer. That includes all the incredible cuisine. The Hudson Valley is blessed to be only a couple hours from the sea, and right along the river in order to fully enjoy it all.

Whether you are trying cod, mahi mahi, grouper or sea bass, having a platter of fish tacos is one of the best summer time dishes. It's a light and tasty meal. I just had some fish tacos to go the other night and it perfectly hit the spot.

Below, we compiled a list of some of the best places in the Hudson Valley to enjoy fish tacos. Are we missing any of your favorite hot spots? Let us know on the app! We'd be gald to get your input!

Where To Find Best Fish Tacos in the Hudson Valley Whether you need some fish tacos or some other kind of Mexican seafood cuisine, these restaurants will meet your culinary desires! What's your favorite dish?

