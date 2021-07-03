Summer Concerts Return to Brexel-Schlathaus Park, Wappinger

It simply wouldn't be summertime in the Hudson Valley without many of the local towns announcing their summer concert series lineups. Last year we were left feeling a bit empty without live music, especially within the local music scene, so it's nice to get back into the swing of having plenty of options when it comes to deciding where to head for live music this summer in the area.

The Town of Wappinger Department of Parks and Recreation recently announced their Summer Concerts in the Park series, kicking off next week, July 8th, and running through late August, at Brexel-Schlathaus Park in Wappinger.

Located at 127 All Angels Hill Road (at the corner of Myers Corners and All Angels), the Summer Concerts in the Park series is free, and will be held Thursday nights at 7pm under the stars on the lawn at the park. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets...and even their dancing shoes!

Performances range from classic/southern rock, show tunes, wind ensembles to disco, acoustic, blues, and everything in between. The dates and band lineup are as follows:

Thursday, July 8 - Hurley Mountain Highway

Thursday, July 15 - Midnight Image

Thursday, July 22 - Crystal Glenn

Thursday, July 29 - Bosco And The Storm

Thursday, August 5 - Cruise Control

Thursday, August 12 - Southern Dutchess Concert Band

Thursday, August 19 - Midnight Slim and Laurie Ann

For more information about the concert series, you can check out their facebook page here.

